11/12 Flashback – Powell’s Listener Q&A (10 Years Ago – 11-11-2013): Jason answers Dot Net Member questions on Rock’s future, WrestleMania unification match scenario, Impact reset, Adam Cole, more

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Today we present the Dot Net Member Q&A from 10 years ago this week (11-11-2013) featuring Jason Powell answering questions from the ProWrestling.net members. Topics include: Has Rock wrestled his last match, should WrestleMania feature a championship unification match and how would it affect the Royal Rumble winner, thoughts on the Adam Cole vs. Mike Logan vs. Jay Briscoe match at ROH Final Battle, thoughts on Main Event Mafia and Aces & Eights reset on Impact, could Big Show beat Randy Orton at Survivor Series and join Vince McMahon afterward, and more plus a non-wrestling portion at the end.

