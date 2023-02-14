What's happening...

2/13 AEW Dark Elevation results: Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor vs. Aydan Colt and Frank Stone, Emi Sakura and Nyla Rose vs. Skye Blue and Madison Rayne, Vertvixen vs. Yuka Sakazaki, Jade Cargill and Leila Rey vs. Dulce Tormenta and DD Doom, El Dragon, El Combarde, and Vary Morales vs. Alex Reynolds, John Silver, and Evil Uno, Big Bill vs. Gino, Jastin Taylor vs. Brian Cage, Josh Woods vs. Man Scout

February 14, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dark: Elevation (Episode 102)
Taped February 8, 2023 in El Paso, Texas at El Paso County Coliseum
Streamed February 13, 2023 on the AEW YouTube Page

1. Alex Reynolds, John Silver, and Evil Uno beat El Dragon, El Combarde, and Vary Morales

2. Big Bill over Gino

3. Jade Cargill and Leila Grey beat Dulce Tormenta and DD Doom

4. Brian Cage over Jastin Taylor

5. Emi Sakura and Nyla Rose beat Skye Blue and Madison Rayne

6. Yuka Sakazaki beat Vertvixen

7. Josh Woods defeated “Man Scout” Jake Manning

8. Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor beat Aydan Colt and Frank Stone

Powell’s POV: We are looking for a volunteer who is interested in reviewing this show on a weekly basis. If you would like to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

