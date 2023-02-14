NXT TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s show

What's happening...

February 14, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Wes Lee holds an open challenge for the NXT North American Championship

-Tyler Bate vs. Grayson Waller

-Jacy Jayne explains her attack on Gigi Dolin

-NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez and Meiko Satomura vs. Kayden Carter and Katana Chance

-NXT Champion Bron Breakker makes his first appearance since Vengeance Day

-Charlie Dempsey vs. Hank Walker

-Axiom vs. Damon Kemp

-Tiffany Stratton vs. Thea Hail

Powell’s POV: NXT will be live on from the WWE Performance Center. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

