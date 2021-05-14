05/14 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Cesaro vs. Jimmy Uso, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Tamina and Natalya for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles, Rey Mysterio vs. Dolph Ziggler, King Corbin vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, final hype for WrestleMania Backlash

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Cesaro vs. Jimmy Uso, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Tamina and Natalya for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles, Rey Mysterio vs. Dolph Ziggler, King Corbin vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, final hype for WrestleMania Backlash, and more (20:51)…

Click here for the May 14 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.

