AEW Dynamite and NXT TV (live coverage tonight), Jim Ross, Chris Jericho, Steve Austin, Bruce Prichard podcasts, Malia Hosaka, Rhino, Kaitlyn, Aiden English

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite is live from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. The show features the 30th Anniversary of Chris Jericho in pro wrestling. Join Jake Barnett for the weekly live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my same night audio review shortly after the show.

-NXT TV will be broadcast from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center (WWE Performance Center). The show features the fallout from Sunday’s NXT Takeover 41 event. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio review will be available for Dot Net Members on Thursday.

-The new “Grilling JR” podcast hosted by Jim Ross and Conrad Thompson will be available Thursday at Omny.fm/shows/the-ross-report. The latest show focuses on Yokozuna.

-Chris Jericho’s “Talk Is Jericho” podcast features a pair of watchalong matches. Listen to Jericho’s shows at Omny.fm/shows/talk-is-jericho.

-The latest “Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard” podcast features a discussion on the career of Rick Martel. Listen to the show at Westwoodonepodcasts.com.

-The Steve Austin Show is in “best of” mode. The recent classic episodes related to pro wrestling featured Ivan Koloff and Ken Shamrock. The weekly show is available at PodcastOne.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-Malia Hosaka is 71.

-Rhyno (Terry Gerin) is 45.

-Kaitlyn (Celeste Bonin) is 34.

-Aiden English (Matthew Rehwoldt) is 33.



