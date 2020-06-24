What's happening...

WWE statement following reports of positive COVID-19 cases

June 24, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following statement to ProWrestling.net on Wednesday following a request for comment regarding media reports indicating that there have been additional positive tests amongst the crew that have worked at the WWE Performance Center television tapings.

”WWE will continue COVID-19 testing of its talent, production crew and employees in advance of TV productions for the foreseeable future.”

Powell’s POV: Well, that answers absolutely nothing.


