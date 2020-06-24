6/24 NXT TV results: Moore’s review of Keith Lee vs. Finn Balor vs. Johnny Gargano in a Triple Threat for the NXT North American Championship, Karrion Kross vs. Bronson Reed, Damian Priest vs. Cameron Grimes

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT TV

Taped last week in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University

Aired June 24, 2020 on USA Network

Mauro Ranallo introduced NXT and the show cut to footage of Damian Priest left lying at the edge of a car door. Cameron Grimes was shown running away and laughing before they showed Priest…

Mauro Ranallo and Beth Phoenix were on commentary…

Cameron Grimes made his entrance to the ring at Full Sail. Grimes joked about Priest not being able to make it to his scheduled match. Grimes said Priest deserves what happened to him because Priest sent Grimes into his match with Finn Balor with a broken jaw. Damian Priest stormed the ring and Grimes put the boots to Priest’s injured and taped up ribs. Priest got to his feet and agreed for the match to start.

1. Cameron Grimes vs. Damian Priest. Priest was dominating initially, but Grimes focused his strikes on Priest’s ribs. Grimes got Priest to his knees with a forearm to the back. Priest hit Grimes with a sitout chokeslam, but Priest also sold the pain due to the injured ribs. Grimes and Priest brawled at ringside. Priest went for a Razor’s Edge, but Priest’s ribs gave out. Grimes gave Priest a cave-in at ringside. Priest beat the ten count. Priest tried to get to his feet, but Grimes nailed Priest with the Cave In Stomp for the victory.

Cameron Grimes defeated Damian Priest via pinfall in 3:14.

Grimes gloated as he walked up the ramp…

Rhea Ripley was interviewed outside of Full Sail about Io Shirai. Before she could give a full answer, a coked out looking and disheveled looking Roberto Stone approached Rhea and told Rhea that Rhea broke his body and heart two weeks ago. Stone started making choo choo noises. Ripley gut punched Stone and press slammed him in a trash can. Aliyah yelled at Rhea and tried to defend Stone’s honor. This would lead to Rhea challenging Aliyah to a match…[c]

John’s Thoughts: I know it’s campy, but I’m really getting a kick out of Robert Stone’s version of the Hot Mess Laurel Van Ness gimmick (minus any form of projectile vomit). Back to Grimes v. Priest, I can’t say enough. NXT is really doing a solid job keeping Cameron Grimes in the mid-card, yet making the guy the most protected mid-carder in NXT. He’s always vulnerable, but he picks up a ton of wins over big stars on the brand.

They aired week 3 of the “Thatch as Thatch Can” Training Videos. Timothy Thatcher continued to overdo his training, this time using a kneebar and arm trap hold. Thatcher told the students to line up in front of him. He said the most important part of the training is they all had fun…



