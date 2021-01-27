NXT TV and AEW Dynamite poll results

CategoriesAEW News Dot Net Notebook NEWS UPDATES WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The January 20 NXT television show scored an A grade from 50 percent of our poll voters. B finished second with 32 percent of the vote.

-The January 20 AEW Dynamite produced an B grade from 21 percent of the voters in our post show poll. C finished second with 28 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: I preferred last week’s NXT slightly more than AEW Dynamite. I gave NXT a B+, and Dynamite a B. For what it’s worth, Dot Net staffer Jake Barnett gave the slight edge to Dynamite over NXT when we discussed the shows during last week’s Dot Net Weekly audio show. You can vote in our polls on NXT, Dynamite, WWE Raw, WWE Friday Night Smackdown, and pay-per-views immediately following each show. Thanks to everyone who took part in the voting.