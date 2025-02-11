NXT Roadblock announced for The Theater at MSG

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release to announce that NXT Roadblock will be held on Tuesday, March 11 at The Theater at MSG.

February 11, 2025 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced Roadblock® will take place Tuesday, March 11 at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The special episode of NXT® will air live on The CW starting at 8pm ET.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, February 14 at 10am ET/7am PT via Ticketmaster. Fans can purchase tickets during an exclusive pre-sale by visiting Ticketmaster and using the code NXTLIVE starting Wednesday, February 12 at 10am ET/7am PT until Thursday, February 13 at 11:59pm ET/8:59pm PT.

Powell’s POV: It’s good to see NXT continuing to take the show on the road more often. The listed capacity for the building is 5,600.