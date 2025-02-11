WWE Main Event taping results (spoilers)

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

WWE Main Event taping

February 10, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena

Report by Dot Net reader Derik Zoo

1. Zoey Stark (w/Shayna Baezler) defeated Maxine Dupri (w/Otis, Akira Tozawa). Maxine had Stark beaten, but Shayna put Zooey’s foot on the ropes. Maxine hit Shayna with a cannonball off the apron, but when she returned to the ring Stark hit her with the Z360 for the win

2. Penta defeated Grayson Waller (w/Austin Theory). The place exploded for Penta, who won with the Sacrifice and Penta Driver. After the match, a man in a Penta mask jumped in the ring to celebrate. He revealed himself to be San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle. Pretty cool.