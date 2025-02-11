What's happening...

WWE Main Event taping results (spoilers)

February 11, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Main Event taping
February 10, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena
Report by Dot Net reader Derik Zoo

1. Zoey Stark (w/Shayna Baezler) defeated Maxine Dupri (w/Otis, Akira Tozawa). Maxine had Stark beaten, but Shayna put Zooey’s foot on the ropes. Maxine hit Shayna with a cannonball off the apron, but when she returned to the ring Stark hit her with the Z360 for the win

2. Penta defeated Grayson Waller (w/Austin Theory). The place exploded for Penta, who won with the Sacrifice and Penta Driver. After the match, a man in a Penta mask jumped in the ring to celebrate. He revealed himself to be San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle. Pretty cool.

