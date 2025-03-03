WWE Raw results (3/3): Powell’s live review of Rhea Ripley vs. Iyo Sky for the Women’s World Championship, War Raiders vs. The Creeds for the World Tag Titles, Elimination Chamber fallout

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,658)

Buffalo, New York at KeyBank Center

Streamed live March 3, 2025 on Netflix

[Hour One] Michael Cole checked in while a shot aired of the host venue’s exterior. Cole set up a video package that recapped Saturday’s WWE Elimination Chamber event…

Michael Cole and Pat McAfee checked in from their desk at ringside. Cole said he still hasn’t been able to wrap his head around John Cena’s actions at Elimination Chamber… Cole narrated arrival shots and hyped two of the show’s title matches.

A car was shown pulling into the parking area. CM Punk exiting the vehicle and walked intently through the backstage area and headed straight to the ring. Once at ringside, Punk grabbed a microphone and then ripped the plastic piece off the broadcast table and then climbed on top of the table.

Punk said he wanted to start the show off with a bang. He said it would be a lot of fun for him. He said he’s liable to get the show kicked off of Netflix. He asked where to start with a state of the union address. Punk said some people feel he’s exhausted all possibilities of headlining WrestleMania,.

Punk asked for a name to target. McAfee mentioned The Rock. Punk looked into the camera and said, “Listen up, Dwayne, you bald fraud, you think because you’re on the board of directors that you’re immune from criticism, well you don’t know who you’re dealing with,” Punk said. “You’re dealing with the best in the world.

Punk said he’d love to say it all to Rock’s face, but he hasn’t graced everyone with his presence. Punk patted his arm and mocked Rock for his fake goose bumps. Punk said he’s never worn a fake title belt and referred to himself as a champion. He said he’s never been so desperate to sell his soul.

Punk did the “you can’t see me” and said, “We can all see you.” Punk said he gave Cena the benefit of the doubt for not qualifying for Elimination Chamber, but he wouldn’t fool him twice. He said he can see now that Cena has been selling kids bullshit. Cena said that “Mr. Don’t Quit” gave up on himself and all those kids.

Punk said he would see Cena down the road. Punk said he would get his hands on both of those bald frauds and said they’ll “make a wish” they never did. Punk said Becky Lynch better come get her husband before he gets his hands on him.

Seth Rollins’ entrance music played. Punk ran to the stage and fought with Rollins once he walked through the entrance area. A group of referees and producers tried and failed to keep them apart. Eventually, Punk and Rollins broke free and fought in the ring briefly until they were pulled apart again.

A “holy shit” chant broke out. Punk and Rollins eventually fought at ringside where Punk went over the broadcast table. A “this is awesome” chant broke out. Punk and Rollins were eventually pulled part for good (maybe?) heading into a commercial break… [C]

Powell’s POV: A killer start to the show with Punk delivering a crowd pleasing promo followed by a good pull apart brawl. We see too many pull apart brawls these days, but this one actually stood out.

Footage aired of people on social media reacting to John Cena’s heel turn… Cole said they would look back on one of the most shocking moments in WWE history later in the show…

Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Dominik Mysterio, Carlito, and Finn Balor were inside the Judgment Day clubhouse. Morgan and Rodriguez were upbeat over winning the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. Balor wasn’t in a good mood and spoke about Dom getting embarrassed. Dom said maybe he wouldn’t have if they had another member.

Ring announcer Alicia Taylor introduced Otis, who was in the ring with Maxxine Durpri and Akira Tozawa. World Heavyweight Champion Gunther made his entrance with a mic. Gunther said he knows Otis is strong as an ox and that some people call him a freak of nature, but he sees him as just a freak.

Gunther said Otis belongs in same people pleaser category as Jey Uso and does not belong in his sacred ring. Gunther said the people actually pity Otis. He asked Otis if he looked in the mirror this morning. Gunther said he did and spoke about having the World Heavyweight Championship belt while Otis can’t find a belt big enough to fit him. Gunther said Otis could be great if he had a little self respect, which he said he would teach him now…

1. World Heavyweight Champion Gunther vs. Otis (w/Maxxine Durpri, Akira Tozawa) in a non-title match. Gunther booted Otis in the face and the referee rewarded him for it like an idiot by calling for the bell to start the match. Gunther booted Otis out of the ring during the opening minute. Gunther reached from the ring and grabbed the beard of Otis, who then pulled Gunther to ringside and put him down with a fallaway slam. [C]

Otis bodyslammed Gunther and then hit him with a corner splash. Otis dropped Gunther with a back elbow and then set up for the Caterpillar. Gunther ran over, but Otis slammed him again and then hit the Caterpillar, which led to a near fall. Gunther battled back with clotheslines and a big boot. Gunther picked up Otis and clotheslined him again, then covered him for a near fall. An “Otis” chant broke out. Gunther powerbombed and then pinned Otis…

World Heavyweight Champion Gunther defeated Otis in 9:45 in a non-title match.

After the match, Gunther put Otis in a sleeper hold. Tozawa ran in, but Gunther ended up powerbombing him onto Otis. Gunther set up to powerbomb Otis onto Tozawa, but he gave it up when he heard entrance music.

Jey Uso made his entrance via the stage and fought with Gunther once he was inside the ring. Jey speared Gunther, who rolled to ringside. Jey picked up the World Heavyweight Championship belt and played to the crowd. Jey went to the ropes and played to the fans while his music played.

Austin Theory and Grayson Waller ran in and attacked Jey from behind. Jey battled back. Jey cleared Theory from the ring and then speared Waller. Gunther returned and put Jey in a sleeper. Gunther released the hold and then posed with the belt while putting one foot on the fallen Uso…

Powell’s POV: Obviously, there was no reason to think Otis would win, but that didn’t stop the live crowd from getting invested in the match. The post match angle put a little more heat on Gunther, and also set up Waller and Theory for a future ass kicking from Jey.

A video package set up the Rhea Ripley vs. Iyo Sky match for the Women’s World Championship. Cole said Ripley has never defeated Sky in a singles match…

Cole hyped the new Raw Recap podcast hosted by Sam Roberts and Megan Morant for Tuesday morning. McAfee said it would about 45 minutes in length…

Split screen shots aired of Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valyria and her challenger Ivy Nile walking backstage… [C] Cole hyped the TKO Takeover shows for Kansas City… UFC Hall of Famer Clay Guida was shown in the crowd… More social media (over)reactions to John Cena’s turn were shown…

Backstage, Cathy Kelley asked AJ Styles about Cena and Cody Rhodes. Styles said he didn’t see it coming and expressed surprise over Cena selling out. An overly chummy Karrion Kross grabbed Styles from behind and said it wasn’t as surprising if you really think about it.

Kross spoke about the new generation not showing enough respect and mentioned Logan Paul as an example. Styles said he’s not Cena. Styles said maybe the WWE Universe needs a reminder of who he is. Styles said maybe he’d challenge Logan Paul to a match on next week’s Raw in Madison Square Garden. Styles said that as far as Kross playing the devil on his shoulder, “God knows my evil ways.” Styles walked away. Kross said, “That was easy” and smiled…

Ivy Nile was in the ring and then Lyra Valyria made her entrance…

2. Lyra Valkyria vs. Ivy Nile for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship. Valkyria dropkicked Nile to start the match. Nile took offensive control heading into a break. [C] Nile targeted Valkyria’s knee. Valkyria powerbombed Nile, but she couldn’t make the cover due to her injured knee. A short time later, the knee gave out again while Valkyria went for another move. Nile hit a sit-out powerbomb for a near fall.

[Hour Two] Nile applied an ankle lock. Valkyria cried out in agony before reaching the bottom rope to break the hold. Nile suplexed Valkyria, who then dodged a big boot in the corner. Valkyria performed a backbreaker and then hit the Night Wing for the win…

Lyra Valkyria defeated Ivy Nile in 9:35 to retain the Women’s Intercontinental Championship.

Powell’s POV: A nice match. If the goal is to have Valkyria make the Women’s Intercontinental Title come off like the women’s workhorse title, she’s off to a nice start.

The broadcast team recapped highlights of the Punk and Rollins brawl that opened the show…

Backstage, Seth Rollins was walking with security guards when Jackie Redmond tried to get a comment from him. Rollins spotted CM Punk and they both went after each other. Security pulled them apart while Adam Pearce barked orders… [C]

Dion Dawkins of the Buffalo Bills was in the crowd with his Bills’ title belt, just as he was at Elimination Chamber…

Outside the venue, Pearce told Rollins that he was putting him in a hell of a position. Rollins told Pearce to choose or he’ll take out Punk before WrestleMania just like he did Roman Reigns. Pearce booked Rollins vs. Punk in a steel cage match for next week’s Raw at MSG…

Ludwig Kaiser stood in the ring in non-wrestling attire and demanded all of the live crowd’s gratitude. He said he took back what the attention that Penta had been getting. Kaiser told the fans to boo all they want, but if they’re honest with themselves they would admit that he’s everything he says he is and a future world champion.

Kaiser said that if Penta thinks they have unfinished business, he should reconsider because what Cena did to Cody was nothing compared to what he is prepared to do to him. Kaiser said Penta will know what fear feels like once he’s finished with him.

Penta made his entrance and took Kaiser down with a huracanrana. Penta skinned the cat and then used his legs to pull Kaiser over the top rope to the floor. Penta clotheslined Kaiser and then hit him with a flip dive. Penta returned to the ring and played to the fans while Kaiser was down at ringside…

Powell’s POV: Kaiser drew solid heat from the crowd with his promo, but then it was wiped away when Petna beat him up again.

Cathy Kelley congratulated Bianca Belair on her Elimination Chamber win. It looked like Natalya and Maxxine Durpri were having a conversation in the background. Belair said she feels guilty about what happened with Jade Cargill and Naomi, but she’s equally proud of what she accomplished. Belair said that regardless of who wins the match between Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky later in the show, you can’t spell WrestleMania without EST…

Separate shots aired of “The War Raiders” Erik and Ivar and their challengers Julius Creed and Brutus Creed… [C] Cole hyped WWE LFG. McAfee asked Cole when he was going to go coach. Cole said never…

The call of several foreign broadcast team calls of John Cena’s heel turn were played…

Footage aired of Chad Gable searching for the person who will help him with lucha libre. Gable found a man and asked if he was the one who would help him beat a bunch of luchadores. The man told Gable he can’t fight what he does not understand and he must become lucha. Gable gave the man cash for a box. The man told Gable that he now had power beyond his understanding. Gable opened the box and looked pleased…

The Creed Brothers were in the ring and then the War Raiders made their entrance. Cole noted that it was Ivar’s birthday…

3. “The War Raiders” Erik and Ivar vs. Julius Creed and Brutus Creed for the World Tag Team Titles. McAfee mentioned that he loves America while talking about the American Made crew. Cole said that’s become very apparent over the last 48 hours. “I love our country, sue me” McAfee said.

Ivar went to the ropes and was dropkicked by Julius. Ivar took a big bump to the floor and then the Creeds ran him into the ring steps. Julius looked into the camera and told Chad Gable that they will bring home the tag team titles. [C]

Brutus performed a 450 splash on Erik for a near fall. Damn. Julius tagged in and set up Erik on the ropes. Erik fought back. Ivar tagged in. Julius kicked Ivar off the apron and then suplexed Erik. Moments later, Ivar went for a moonsault on Brutus, who rolled out of the way. Julius hit Ivar with a shooting star press for a near fall. A “this is awesome” chant broke out.

Erik tagged in and was driven into the mat by Julius, who tagged out. The Creeds went for the Brutus Ball, but Erik slipped away. Erik sent Julius to ringside where Ivar hit him with a crossbody block against the apron. The War Raiders hit the War Machine on Brutus and then Ivar pinned him…

The War Raiders” Erik and Ivar defeated Julius Creed and Brutus Creed in 11:40 to retain the World Tag Team Titles.

Powell’s POV: A nice match. The crowd got quiet at one point, but they really came to life after the Creeds hit those big top rope moves. I guess we’ll see how Master Gable responds to his team failing to win championship gold while he was away. They didn’t show the item in the box, but my best guess is that it was either a lucha mask or a ticket to a donkey show. Stay away from the donkey show, Master Gable. Just stay away.

Highlights aired of Kevin Owens beating Sami Zayn in the unsanctioned match at Elimination Chamber followed by the post match return of Randy Orton… Cole said Zayn is out indefinitely due to the neck injuries that were aggravated during the match with Orton…

A video promo aired with Dragon Lee, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro. Rey Mysterio joined them and said New Day should have finished what they started. Rey said that he and Lee would give Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods the worst Monday of their life when they face them in a tornado tag team match. Rey said New Day suck in Spanish, and then Lee said it in English…

Backstage shots aired of Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky preparing for the main event… [C]

Finn Balor stood in the ring and addressed Bron Breaker, who was being interviewed on the steps in front of a concourse by Jackie Redmond. Balor said the only reason Breakker is still Intercontinental Champion is because Judgment Day has allowed it. Breakker said it’s because he’s a dawg. Balor said he chews up rookies like Breakker. Balor said he’ll put Breakker down when they meet.

Breakker headed down the steps and then hopped the ringside barricade. Carlito tried to attack Breakker, who quickly disposed of him. Dominik Mysterio dove at Breakker only to be suplexed on the floor. Breakker entered the ring and took a sling blade clothesline from Balor. Breakker fought back and press slammed Balor. Breakker ran the ropes for a spear, but Dom pulled Balor to safety at ringside. Breakker spotted Carlito and then speared him at ringside…

Cole said the Cena turn had over 500 social media views. A video package recapped Cena’s Elimination Chamber win followed by the angle with Cody Rhodes, The Rock, and Travis Scott. They included the censored version of Cody telling Rock to go f— himself, and then the low blow kick from Cena…

Cole said he spoke with Cody Rhodes earlier in the day, but he had very little to say and would address what happened on Smackdown…

The following matches and segments were announced for next week’s Raw at MSG: CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins in a steel cage match, “New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee in a tornado tag team match, Jey Uso vs. Grayson Waller, and AJ Styles will call out Logan Paul…

Cole said Seth Rollins would appear on the Raw Recap show that premieres Tuesday on YouTube…

Jey Uso was walking backstage when Alpha Academy approached him. Otis thanked Jey. They shook hands and went separate ways. Cathy Kelley approached Jey and asked if Gunther’s attack threw him off his game.

[Hour Three] Jey conceded that it did “a little bit.” Jey said he hears every week that he can’t do it and Gunther has him doubting himself. Jey said nobody will pick him up but himself. Jey said he’s crashing out at WrestleMania, and added that Gunther just woke up a beast. Jey left the building while Kelley mentioned that he was entering cold weather without as shirt on…

Bianca Belair made her entrance to watch the Women’s World Championship match from ringside… [C] Entrances for the main event took place…

4. Rhea Ripley vs. Iyo Sky for the Women’s World Championship. Alicia Taylor delivered in-ring introductions for the title match. There was a “Mami” chant. Bianca Belair was seated at ringside next to the broadcast table. Sky took offensive control, which prompted a “Let’s go, Rhea” chant. Ripley pulled Sky to the floor and slung her into the apron twice before suplexing her. Ripley sold back pain. [C]

Sky performed a standing double stomp, which drew polite applause from Belair before Sky covered Ripley for a two count. Cole listed the attendance as 13,602. Sky targeted one of Ripley’s arms. Ripley avoided Sky’s springboard move attempt and then dropped her with a wicked big boot that led to a near fall.

Ripley set up for her finisher, but Sky countered into a DDT. Sky kicked Ripley in the corner in Dakota Kai fashion. Sky followed up with Kairi Sane’s Insane Elbow for a near fall. Sky applied the an Asuka Lock until Ripley reached the ropes. Sky set up for her finisher, but Ripley shoved her and then joined her on the top rope. Ripley suplexed Sky and covered her for a two count. A “this is awesome” chant broke out. “It’s WrestleMania season, folks,” Cole said.

Ripley applied the Prism Lock, but Sky rolled out of it, causing Ripley to go through the ropes, into the ring post casing, and down to the floor. When Ripley got back on the apron. Sky performed a sunset bomb that drove Ripley into the barricade. Back in the ring, Sky hit her Over The Top moonsault and covered Ripley, who put her foot on the bottom rope.

Sky hit Ripley with a suicide dive. Ripley got Sky on her shoulders and dumped her onto the apron and then the broadcast table. Ripley returned to the ring and then Sky barely beat the referee’s count. Ripley left the ring and jawed at Belair before pushing her into her office chair. Belair got up and shoved Ripley. Referee Jessika Carr got between them.

Ripley returned to the ring and told Belair that she would pay for what she’s done. Ripley went to the ropes and pulled up Sky. Ripley looked at Belair and told her that she would see her at Mania. Sky countered out of the Ripley’s planned Riptide from the ropes with a huracanrana. Sky followed up with an Over The Moonsault and then scored the surprise win.

Iyo Sky defeated Rhea Ripley in 18:40 to win the Women’s World Championship.

After the match, Sky pointed at the WrestleMania sign. Cole said Ripley got upset because Belair was cheering for Sky. Pyro shot off on the stage while Sky held up her title belt and Cole said it would now be Sky vs. Belair at WrestleMania. Ripley showed major frustration at ringside while Sky looked to the WrestleMania sign…

Powell’s POV: I like Sky and all, but I hope they get back to Ripley vs. Belair in a singles match for the Women’s World Championship at WrestleMania. That’s the money match. They have five more weeks of Raw before WrestleMania, so it’s definitely possible that they find their way back to that match.

Overall, it was tough to not have John Cena, Cody Rhodes, or The Rock to follow up on the big angle from Elimination Chamber, but they did a really nice job of shifting the focus at least temporarily with the hot CM Punk promo and his big brawl with Seth Rollins right out of the gate. Having three title matches also helped the cause. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) will hear my weekly same night Raw audio review later tonight. Let me know what you thought of the show by grading it below.