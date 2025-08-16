Jake Barnett on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show: Jacob Fatu, Sami Zayn, and Jimmy Uso vs. Solo Sikoa, JC Mateo, and Tonga Loa, Drew McIntyre on attacking Cody Rhodes

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The latest Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show features Dot Net’s Jake Barnett discussing last night’s WWE Smackdown television show. To watch the episode, click here (or watch below).

Powell’s POV: Wade and Jake shared their thoughts on Jacob Fatu, Sami Zayn, and Jimmy Uso vs. Solo Sikoa, JC Mateo, and Tonga Loa, Drew McIntyre on Cody Rhodes, The Street Profits vs. DIY, Alexa Bliss vs. Piper Niven, Fraxiom vs. Carmelo Hayes and the Miz, and took calls during the live stream.