AAA Triplemania (live coverage tonight): The card for tonight’s online show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AAA Triplemania event that will be held tonight in Mexico City, Mexico, at Arena CDMX.

-El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Dragon Lee vs. El Grande Americano in a four-way for the AAA Mega Championship

-Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Mr. Iguana, Niño Hamburguesa, and Lola Vice

-“Los Garza” Angel and Berto vs. Pagano and Psycho Clown in a Street Fight for the AAA Tag Team Titles

-El Mesias vs. El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. for the AAA Latin American Championship

-Lady Flammer vs. Faby Apache vs. Natalya in a Triple Threat for the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship

-Bardahl Cup match

Powell’s POV: Corey Graves and JBL will be the English broadcast team, and the Spanish audio feed will also be available. Join John Moore for his live review as AAA Triplemania streams on the WWE YouTube page tonight at 8CT/9ET. John will also have an audio review available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).