AEW Collision lineup: The card for tonight’s show 

August 16, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments were taped for tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.

-Hechicero vs. Nigel McGuinness vs. Lee Moriarty vs. Daniel Garcia in a four-way for a shot at the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship held by Zack Sabre Jr. at Forbidden Door

-Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta vs. “JetSpeed” Kevin Knighta nd Mike Bailey

-Julia Hart vs. Kris Statlander vs. Penelope Ford vs. Anna Jay in a four-way for $100,000

-Ricochet vs. Ace Austin

-AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm speaks

-Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly vs. Blake Christian and Lee Johnson

Powell’s POV: Saturday’s Collision was taped on Thursday in Cincinnati, Ohio, at Andrew J Brady Music Center. The show will be simulcast tonight on TNT and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

