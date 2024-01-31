MJF wraps filming on a new comedy film

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Former AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman has wrapped filming on The Floaters summer camp comedy. Deadline.com lists MJF as being part of the cast that also includes Jackie Tohn, Sarah Podemski, Aya Cash, Judah Lewis, Nina Bloomgarden, Jake Ryan, Seth Green, Steve Guttenberg, Jill Kargman, Jonathan Silverman, and Dan Ahdoot. Read more at Deadline.com.

Powell’s POV: Tohn has a pro wrestling connection in that she played the Melrose character in the GLOW series that streamed on Netflix. Director Rachel Israel noted in the Deadline story that the film features “Jewish actors cast in virtually every role.” Based on the description that the camp is struggling to survive amidst competition with a longtime rival, the premise sounds similar to the old Bill Murray comedy Meatballs.