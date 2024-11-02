AEW Rampage results (11/1): Murphy’s review of Lio Rush vs. Komander, Dark Order vs. Dante Martin, Darius Martin, and Action Andretti, Queen Aminata vs. Leila Grey

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Don Murphy, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@DonThePredictor)

AEW Rampage (Episode 169)

Taped October 30, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio at Wolstein Arena

Aired live November 1, 2024 on TNT

The Rampage opening aired. Excalibur welcomed viewers to the show and was joined on commentary by Tony Schiavone and Matt Menard. The participants were in the ring for the opening match…

1. Rush, Dralistico, and The Beast Mortos vs. The Butcher, JD Drake, and Beef. Early in the match, the Butcher, Drake and Beef team held the early advantage working over Dralistico. Rush tagged in and was initially overtaken by The Butcher and Drake. The momentum shifted then Mortos hit a Samoan Drop on Drake. The heels worked on Drake through the first picture-in-picture break. [C]

Drake and Rush exchanged chops. Drake hit a spine buster allowing him to hot tag Beef who cleaned house. Down the stretch, Dralistico and Rush took out Drake and Beef, sending them to the floor. Dralistico hit a lung blower on The Butcher. Mortos followed up with a cannonball in the corner and Rush finished The Butcher off with the Bull’s Horns for the win.

Rush, Dralistico, and The Beast Mortos defeated The Butcher, JD Drake, and Beef in about 9:23.

Don’s Take: A hard-hitting opener where the babyfaces and heels weren’t clearly defined though I think AEW still wants the Rush faction to be the heels. I’m hoping to see more from them.

Renee Paquette was backstage with Stokely Hathaway. Hathaway took full credit for Private Party winning the AEW tag team titles from the Young Bucks on Dynamite and called himself the “architect of champions.” Paquette accused him of instigating which he vehemently denied.

2. Taya Valkyrie (w/Deonna Purrazzo) vs. Zoey Lynn. Valkyrie got a televised entrance and Lynn was already in the ring. This was a complete squash with Valkyrie hitting a power bomb and curb stomp for the win.

Taya Valkyrie defeated Zoey Lynn in about 0:57.

After the match, Renee Paquette met up with Valkyrie and Purrazzo backstage. Before she could get started, Stokely Hathway entered and said that Lynn was heard backstage saying that all Valkyrie and Purrazzo do is sit around and eat meatballs. He told Valkyrie to go back out and prove a point. Valkyrie did just that and attacked Lynn until Purrazzo pulled her off. [C]

Don’s Take: I’m mildly intrigued by Hathaway seeming to put together a new faction. That’s not to say we need another faction, but it seems like AEW is using Hathaway in attempt to build talent that hasn’t been used in a while. Let’s see where it goes.

A video packaged hyped Thunder Rosa vs. Harley Cameron in a “Day of the Dead” match on Collision…

3. Queen Aminata vs. Leila Grey. Top Flight and Action Andretti accompanied Grey onto the stage. This was a brief back and forth match with some mat wrestling early on, Aminata attempting several submission holds and Grey attempting to fight from underneath. In the end, Aminata tied Grey up for the submission.

Queen Aminata defeated Leila Grey in about 5:41.

The two shook hands after the match. Aminata crossed paths with Top Flight and Action Andretti on the stage…

Don’s Take: Fine for what it was. I like Aminata but it seems like the company doesn’t see much in her beyond ROH and Rampage.

4. Dante Martin, Darius Martin, and Action Andretti vs. “The Dark Order” Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, and John Silver. The match started off even until the Top Flight team took over. Andretti dove onto Evil Uno on the floor as the show went to a picture-in-picture break. [C]

Coming out of the break, Andretti worked over Silver. All six men eventually entered with the Dark Order triple teaming Dairus. Andretti regained the advantage on Reynolds and attempted to unwrap the bandages around his ribs. Dante intervened and argued with Andretti. Uno neutralized Dante and Andretti managed to unwrap Reynolds’s ribs. He rammed Reynolds ribs first into the ring post and hit a split-legged moonsault for the win.

Dante Martin, Darius Martin, and Action Andretti defeated “The Dark Order” Evil Uno, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds in about 8:38.

The teams shook hands after the match, with Andretti appearing reluctant. Lio Rush made his way to the ring for the main event. [C]

Don’s Take: If they’re going to build Andretti as a heel, I’m all for it. If they’re going to do it to just keep him on Rampage, it’s a waste.

5. Lio Rush vs. Komander (w/Alex Abrahantes). A graphic showed Komander vs. Kyle Fletcher for Collision which tipped off the outcome for this match. This was the quick-paced match you’d expect with Rush having the clear advantage heading into the final picture-in-picture commercial of the show. [C]

Coming out of the commercial there was more fast-paced and high-flying action down the stretch, with several near falls on both. The finish saw Rush miss a frog spash and Komander hit a thrust kick. Komander hit a top rope moonsault after running the ropes for the win.

Komander defeated Lio Rush in about 11:58.

After the match, the two shook hands. Rush met Top Flight and Action Andretti in the aisle. Andretti handed Rush something and said, “any means necessary” as Rampage went off the air.

Don’s Take: That was fun and I wish AEW would have waited until after the match to put up the graphic announcing Komander and Fletcher as it took the suspense out of this one. A possible Rush and Andretti team to feud with Top Flight? Again, it could be interested with the right story, but I fear it will just be put on a random show with no build which would undo anything they are trying to do here.

An edition of Rampage that wasn’t terrible as we seemingly wind down. It seems like it’s just shoulder content for Collision at this stage. Speaking of Collision, I’ll be back later tonight with my review of the show. Until then!