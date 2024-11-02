WWE Crown Jewel results: Powell’s review of Gunther vs. Cody Rhodes for the Crown Jewel Championship, Nia Jax vs. Liv Morgan for the Women’s Crown Jewel Championship

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS WWE PPV Reports

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Crown Jewel

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at Mohammed Abdu Arena

Streamed live November 2, 2024 on Peacock

WWE Crown Jewel Countdown Show Notes

-Michael Cole spoke while footage aired of Cody Rhodes arriving at the building and exiting the passenger’s seat of a car. Gunther was shown walking outside the building. The Judgment Day were shown arriving at the venue.

-Cole, Corey Graves, and Big E hosted the pre-show from a desk set up outside the venue. Cathy Kelley and Jackie Redmond checked in as the interviewers.

-Joe Tessitore’s a sit-down interview with World Heavyweight Champion Gunther aired. Gunther looked back on beating Randy Orton in Saudi Arabia. Gunther said Cody Rhodes doesn’t come alone, he comes with the support of everyone. Gunther said it goes in the favor of the company if the poster boy is victorious. Gunther said he would choke out Cody, who will wake up and realize that he’s a secondary champion. Tessitore asked if Gunther was calling his shot that he will win with the sleeper or by submission. Gunther said yes. Gunther said winning the Crown Jewel Championship will allow him to refer to himself as the No. 1 champion in WWE. Tessitore wished Gunther good luck and then they shook hands.

-WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill were shown arriving in a car. Cole mistakenly listed Cargill as Cora Jade. He was quickly corrected. The challengers were also shown arriving.

-Seth Rollins was interviewed inside the venue by Seth Rollins, who said he’s not 100 percent, but that’s never stopped him before. Rollins said facing Bronson Reed is one of the biggest test of his life because it’s about finding out who he is and what he has left in the tank.

-Kevin Owens was interviewed by Cathy Kelley in a backstage area. Owens wore a “Cowboy” Bob Orton t-shirt. Owens said the company planned some activities for the wrestlers. Owens said they went on a dune buggy ride and the vehicle flipped several times. Owens blamed Owens or Cody Rhodes for paying off the driver. Kelley noted that she was in the accident, and the panel also confirmed that it happened.

-Footage aired of Nathalie Mamo of the company’s Middle Eastern social media team interviewing Paul “Triple H” Levesque on Friday. Levesque spoke glowingly about running in Saudi Arabia and “the progress” when it comes to women being featured on the shows. They also spoke about the WWE Experience being located in Riyadh. Levesque said it’s “the perfect” location for it. They also spoke about the Crown Jewel Championships.

-Jackie Redmond and Sheamus replaced Cole and Graves at the host’s desk.

-Cathy Kelley’s interview with WWE Champion Cody Rhodes aired. Cody said he’s the happiest he’s ever been in terms of where he wants to be professionally. He said there’s an element of leadership involved. He said it excites him. Cody said he thinks he failed in a leadership role in the past, but he knows why. He said this has been an opportunity to plug back in. He said maybe there’s a future beyond the actual wrestling with WWE. Cody spoke in storyline about The Rock showing up at Bad Blood, and his own match with Gunther.

-Kelley interviewed WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax in the backstage area. Jax said she would squash Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, and Dominik Mysterio. Jax said Tiffany Stratton knows it’s not her time yet, so she will sit back and watch.

-U.S. Champion LA Knight was interviewed by Kelley in the backstage area. Knight said he didn’t celebrate his birthday. He said he spent it in the gym or staring at the wall while figuring out what he’s going to do during his title match. Knight spoke about the lack of a champion’s advantage in a Triple Threat match. He said the odds have been stacked against him his entire career and nothing will change.

-Michael Cole made his entrance dressed in a white suit and bumped fists with fans, took a selfie with a young fan, and signed an autograph at ringside before going to the broadcast desk. Corey Graves’ entrance followed.

-Solo Sikoa’s Bloodline was shown walking toward the Gorilla Position to close out the countdown show.

WWE Crown Jewel Main Card

Michael Cole and Corey Graves were on commentary. The handlers were shown unloading the Crown Jewel Championship belts. Repeat shots from the countdown show aired with Cody Rhodes exiting a vehicle and Gunther walking backstage. Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton were shown walking outside the venue, Liv Morgan was shown arriving with Raquel Rodriguez and Dominik Mysterio. Randy Orton was shown entering his trailer. Kevin Owens was shown walking backstage wearing a “Cowboy” Bob Orton t-shirt… A Crown Jewel video package aired…

Pyro shot off inside the ring and on the stage. Cole checked in and noted that The Battle of The Bloodlines was about to begin. Solo Sikoa’s crew made their entrance and were introduced by ring announcer Mike Rome. Cole and Graves checked in from ringside, and then the Saudi broadcast team checked in momentarily.

Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso made their entrance to Roman’s theme while an “OTC” chant broke out. Roman and Jimmy held their index fingers up and then pyro shot off before they headed to the ring. Jey Uso made a separate entrance through the crowd. The fans were red hot for Jey’s entrance. Sikoa spoke to his crew at ringside and Tonga Loa remained on the floor…

Powell’s POV: It was a nice touch to give Jey his own entrance given how much of a crowd pleaser it is.

1. Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso vs. Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, and Tama Tonga (w/Tonga Loa) in a six-man tag. There were loud OTC chants right before the opening bell. Jey told Reigns that he wanted to start the match. Reigns nodded approvingly. Tama started the match for his team.

Jey got the better of Tama. Jimmy called for a tag and got it. The Usos put Tama down and then they both dropped elbows on him simultaneously. Jimmy covered Tama for a one count. Tama fired up and got Jimmy in his corner before tagging out. Fatu put the boots to Jimmy.

Jey made a blind tag and caught Fatu with a kick from the apron. Jey superkicked Fatu. The Usos did a big wind up double punch. Solo huddled with his crew at ringside and told them to wake up. Reigns called for a tag, but Jey tagged in Jimmy instead, which led to some bickering. The broadcast team said this was Jey’s way of reminding Reigns that there is no leader.

A short time later, Fatu hit Jey with a popup Samoan Drop. Fatu barked at Reigns, who had yet to enter the match. Jey was isolated by the heel trio. Jimmy was knocked off the apron. Jey caught Tama with a clothesline and then dove to his corner and tagged out.

Reigns and Sikoa both entered the ring and traded punches and then threw simultaneous headbutts. Reigns put Solo down with a clothesline and then followed up with a uranage slam. Reigns looked to the crowd and held up his index finger. Reigns did his locked and loaded bit in the corner and went for a Superman Punch, but Solo stuffed it. Reigns hit a Superman Punch seconds later.

Reigns went to his corner and did the war cry before going for a spear that Solo cut off with a kick. Solo hit Reigns with a Samoan Spike. Solo had the pin, but Jimmy broke it up at the last moment. Fatu cleared Jimmy from the ring. Jey superkicked Fatu to ringside and went for a suicide dive, but Fatu caught him and then dropped him with a headbutt.

Reigns hit Solo with a Superman Punch. Reigns set up for the spear, but Tonga climbed on the apron. Reigns pulled Tama inside the referee where he collided with the referee. REF BUMP!!! Reigns knocked Loa off the apron. Fatu stuffed a Superman Punch. Fatu put Reigns down and hit a top rope moonsault. Fatu performed a suicide dive onto the Usos on the floor. Solo hit Reigns with a pair of Samoan Spikes and then pinned him.

Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, and Tama Tonga defeated Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso in 16:35.

After the match, Solo and his crew attacked the babyfaces. They cleared the broadcast table and set up for a powerbomb at ringside, but Jey broke it up. Solo’s crew brought Jey back inside the ring and wrapped a chair around his neck.

Sami Zayn’s entrance theme played and he walked out. Sikoa motioned for Zayn to enter the ring. Sikoa opened his arms for a hug once Zayn was in the ring. Zayn acted like he was going to hug Solo, but gave him an exploder suplex instead.

Sikoa ended up in the middle of the ring and was surrounded by the OG Bloodline members in each corner. Reigns went for a Superman Punch while Zayn went for a Helluva Kick. Sikoa ducked the moves, and Zayn ended up putting Reigns down with the Helluva Kick. Solo rolled to the floor and laughed. Jimmy was pissed. Jey stood between Sami and Jimmy. Zayn left the ring while Reigns recovered and looked unpleased…

Powell’s POV: A fun match with the right finish of Solo’s crew going over to get heat heading into WarGames, complete with Reigns taking the loss for his team. Roman doesn’t lose many matches, so it’s a big deal whenever he’s pinned. The post match angle with Zayn was really well done. Just when it seemed like the OG Bloodline reunion was coming together too easily, they did the spot with Zayn accidentally taking out Reigns. I’m sure they will all get together in time for a WarGames match at Survivor Series, but a lot of the fun is seeing how they get there.