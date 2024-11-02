Goldberg says he will have his retirement match in WWE next year

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Goldberg has announced plans for his retirement match for a WWE event in 2025. Goldberg made the announcement during an appearance on an SEC Network pre-game show and mentioned WWE executives Chris Legentil, Nick Khan, and Paul Levesque. Highlights of his Bad Blood angle with Gunther were shown, and Goldberg listed Gunther as “the frontrunner” to be his “victim.”

Powell’s POV: Goldberg said there was no date or time to announce, but he also said he had a couple of months to get ready. Check out the clip of Goldberg’s announcement below.