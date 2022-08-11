Impact Wrestling, NXT UK, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, Hulk Hogan, Bill Alfonso, Alba Fyre, Red Bastien

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show features Josh Alexander and Alex Shelley contract signing for the Impact World Championship match at Emergence. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays, as our my Impact Hit Lists and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews.

-NXT UK streams on WWE Network and Peacock today at 2CT/3ET. The show includes two first-round tournament match for the vacant NXT UK Championship. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ review will be available over the weekend.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with B as the majority grade in our post show poll with 55 percent of the vote. A finished second with 26 percent. I gave the show a C+ grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received a majority vote B grade from 51 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. C finished second with 21 percent, and A finished a close third with 19 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

Hulk Hogan (Terry Bollea) is 69.

-Bill Alfonso is 65.

-Alba Fyre (Kayleigh Rae) is 30.

-Rolland “Red” Bastien died on August 11, 2012 at age 81.