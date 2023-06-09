Impact Wrestling TV rating for the Against All Odds go-home show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Thursday’s Impact Wrestling television show delivered 137,000 viewers for AXS-TV, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Impact finished 129th in Thursday’s cable ratings with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic.
Powell’s POV: Last week’s Impact produced 126,000 viewers and a 0.03 rating in the key demo. The New Japan Pro Wrestling show that aired after Impact on AXS failed to make the top 150 in the Thursday cable ratings.
