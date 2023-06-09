06/09 Powell’s Impact Wrestling audio review: Nick Aldis and Jonathan Gresham vs. Moose and Rich Swann, Taylor Wilde and KiLynn King vs. Courtney Rush and Jessicka for the Knockouts Tag Titles, X Division Champ Trey Miguel vs. Bhupinder Gujjar in a non-title match, Jason Hotch vs. Chris Bey, Digital Media Champ Joe Hendry vs. Sheldon Jean in a non-title match

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Nick Aldis and Jonathan Gresham vs. Moose and Rich Swann, Taylor Wilde and KiLynn King vs. Courtney Rush and Jessicka for the Knockouts Tag Titles, X Division Champ Trey Miguel vs. Bhupinder Gujjar in a non-title match, Jason Hotch vs. Chris Bey, Digital Media Champ Joe Hendry vs. Sheldon Jean in a non-title match, and more (19:40)…

Click here for the June 9 Impact Wrestling audio review.

