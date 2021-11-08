Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for Thursday’s show, Impact in 60 theme, classic pay-per-view airing

CategoriesImpact News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.

-Chris Bey and Hikuleo vs. David Finlay and Juice Robinson to become No. 1 contenders to the Impact Tag Titles.

-Mercedes Martinez vs. Madison Rayne.

-Kaleb vs. Minoru Suzuki.

-Kimber Lee and Brandi Lauren vs. Rosemary and Havok.

Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The Before The Impact pre-show airs at 6CT/7ET. The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show will focus on some of the most exciting X Division Championship matches at 9CT/10ET. AXS will also air the X Division Xtravaganza 2021 pay-per-view on Thursday at 2CT/3ET. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and members’ exclusive audio reviews.