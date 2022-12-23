WWE Smackdown on Fox, AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, and NJPW Strong coverage, WWE in Moline (reports needed), Great Muta, Jamie Noble, Arik Cannon

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown was taped last week in Chicago, Illinois at Allstate Arena. The show includes the Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. “Hit Row” Top Dolla and Ashante Thee Adonis for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Saturday.

-AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday in San Antonio, Texas at Freeman Coliseum. The show includes a Trios Casino Battle Royale. Join Colin McGuire for his live review as the show airs at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Colin’s same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s review will be available on Saturday morning.

-NJPW Strong streams Saturdays on the New Japan World at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are available on Sunday mornings.

-We are looking reports from the WWE holiday tour live events that will be held next week. If you are going to one of those show or another upcoming event and want to help, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-The Great Muta (Keiji Mutoh) is 60.

-WWE producer Jamie Noble (James Gibson) is 46.

-Arik Cannon is 41.