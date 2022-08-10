08/10 Powell’s AEW Dynamite audio review: Jon Moxley vs. Chris Jericho for the Interim AEW World Championship, Darby Allin vs. Brody King in a Coffin Match, Penta Oscuro and Rey Fenix vs. Andrade El Idolo and Rush in a tornado tag match, Jade Cargill vs. Madison Rayne for the TBS Title, Ricky Starks vs. Aaron Solo

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite: Jon Moxley vs. Chris Jericho for the Interim AEW World Championship, Darby Allin vs. Brody King in a Coffin Match, Penta Oscuro and Rey Fenix vs. Andrade El Idolo and Rush in a tornado tag match, Jade Cargill vs. Madison Rayne for the TBS Title, Ricky Starks vs. Aaron Solo, and more (40:02)…

Click here for the August 10 AEW Dynamite audio review.

