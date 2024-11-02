WWE Crown Jewel polls: Vote for the best match and grade the overall show November 2, 2024 CategoriesNEWS TICKER READER POLLS WWE Crown Jewel Poll: Grade the overall show A – Great Show B – Good Show C – Average Show D – Disappointing Show F – Awful Show pollcode.com free polls WWE Crown Jewel Poll: Vote for the best match Gunther vs. Cody Rhodes for the Crown Jewel Championship Nia Jax vs. Liv Morgan for the Women’s Crown Jewel Championship Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, and Tama Tonga vs. Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso LA Knight vs. Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes in a Triple Threat for the U.S. Title Belair and Cargill vs. Sky and Sane vs. Legends and Jackson vs. Green and Niven Seth Rollins vs. Bronson Reed pollcode.com free polls Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE Topicswwewwe crown jewel
Be the first to comment