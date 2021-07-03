WWE Money in the Bank lineup: The updated card and MITB ladder match entrants

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view that will be held on Sunday, July 18 in Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena.

-Roman Reigns vs. Edge for the WWE Universal Championship.

-Bobby Lashley vs. Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship.

-Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-Bianca Belair vs. Bayley in an I Quit match for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

-Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match (Entrants: Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, Asuka, Naomi, Carmella, Zelina Vega, and two TBA)

-Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match (Entrants: Riddle, Ricochet, John Morrison, Drew McIntyre, Big E, Kevin Owens, two TBA)

Powell’s POV: Vega was added to the MITB match by Sonya Deville, Owens beat Sami Zayn to qualify for MITB, and the Smackdown Women’s Championship match was announced during Friday’s Smackdown. The final two men’s qualifiers featuring Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro, and Baron Corbin vs. Shinsuke Nakamura will play out on next week’s Smackdown.