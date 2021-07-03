What's happening...

WWE Money in the Bank lineup: The updated card and MITB ladder match entrants

July 3, 2021

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view that will be held on Sunday, July 18 in Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena.

-Roman Reigns vs. Edge for the WWE Universal Championship.

-Bobby Lashley vs. Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship.

-Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-Bianca Belair vs. Bayley in an I Quit match for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

-Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match (Entrants: Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, Asuka, Naomi, Carmella, Zelina Vega, and two TBA)

-Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match (Entrants: Riddle, Ricochet, John Morrison, Drew McIntyre, Big E, Kevin Owens, two TBA)

Powell’s POV: Vega was added to the MITB match by Sonya Deville, Owens beat Sami Zayn to qualify for MITB, and the Smackdown Women’s Championship match was announced during Friday’s Smackdown. The final two men’s qualifiers featuring Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro, and Baron Corbin vs. Shinsuke Nakamura will play out on next week’s Smackdown.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.