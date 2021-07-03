WWE Raw preview: The updated lineup for Monday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Bobby Lashley and MVP vs. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

-Miz TV with guests Drew McIntyre, John Morrison, Ricochet, and Riddle.

-John Morrison vs. Ricochet.

-Charlotte Flair delivers a medical update.

Powell’s POV: WWE scrapped the previously advertised Lashley vs. Woods non-title match. This will be the final Raw to be broadcast live with the ThunderDome set in Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center. The following week’s show will be taped at the same venue this week, and then Raw will return to the road on July 19. Join me for my live review every Monday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio review after each episode.