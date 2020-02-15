WWE Raw preview: No Holds Barred match, Seth Rollins sermon, tag match

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and segments for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Randy Orton vs. Matt Hardy in a No Holds Barred match.

-Humberto Carrillo and Rusev vs. Angel Garza and Bobby Lashley.

-Seth Rollins will deliver a sermon.

Powell’s POV: It’s interesting that Hardy took a Conchairto on the last show and it seemed to be a potential write-off moment, but he’s already back in a match this week. Monday’s Raw will be held in Everett, Washington at Angel of the Winds Arena. Join me for my live review as Raw airs Monday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio review after each episode.



