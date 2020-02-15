WWE Friday Night Smackdown overnight viewership for the Valentine’s Day edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown delivered 2.482 million viewers for Fox, according to the overnight numbers listed by Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 2.538 final number from last week. Friday’s first hour delivered 2.521 million viewers, while the second hour produced 2.442 million viewers.

Powell’s POV: Both hours of Smackdown won the 18-34 adult male demographic, and finished tied with CBS programming for first in the 18-49 demographic. Smackdown was dominant in the male 18-49 demographic over other network programming.



