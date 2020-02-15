Ted DiBiase’s ministries received $2.1 in state welfare money, son indicted on embezzling charges

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Brett DiBiase has been indicted on embezzlement charges of embezzling over $4 million in welfare money from the state of Mississippi. The Heart of David Ministries, run by WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase, received $2.1 million in state welfare money, though Ted has not been indicted. APNews reports that Brett was hired by the Department of Human Services and worked there for roughly a year. Brett and another employee have also also been charged with faking invoices to channel $48,000 so that Brett could attend drug treatment in Malibu, California. Read more at APNews.com.

Powell’s POV: Ted has yet to comment on the matter publicly, and the story states that a woman who answered the door at his residence referred to the original reporting of the story by The Clarion Ledger as “fictitious” and declined further comment. Brett worked in the WWE developmental system before a knee injury ended his career in 2011. One can only hope that a variation of this story end up being the plot of a future season of HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones.



