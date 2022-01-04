AEW Rampage viewership for the New Year’s Eve edition

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The AEW Rampage television show delivered 453,000 viewers for Friday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down from the 589,000 viewership count for the Christmas night edition.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished 21st in the 18-49 demographic in Friday’s cable ratings with a .19 rating, down from the Christmas night edition that drew a .26 rating in the same demo. I wouldn’t read much into Friday’s numbers due to the show airing on New Year’s Eve.