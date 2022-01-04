1/4 NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 16 results: Shingo Takagi vs. Kazuchika Okada for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, El Desperado vs. Hiromu Takahashi for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship, Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi vs. Hirooki Goto and Yoshi-Hashi for the IWGP Tag Titles

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NJPW PPV Reports PPV REPORTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

New Japan Pro Wrestling “Wrestle Kingdom 16 – Night One”

January 4, 2022 in Tokyo, Japan at the Tokyo Dome

Broadcast live on New Japan World and FITE.TV

1. Cima, Minoru Suzuki, Toru Yano, and Chase Owens were the final four entrants in the Ranbo match and will meet in a four-way on night two.

2. Yoh beat Sho.

3. Kenta, Taiji Ishimori, and El Phantasmo beat Hiroshi Tanahashi, Rocky Romero, and Ryusuke Taguchi.

4. Will Ospreay, Jeff Cobb, and Great-O-Khan over Tetsuya Naito, Sanada, and Bushi.

5. Katsuyori Shibata beat Ren Narita.

6. Evil defeated Tomohiro Ishii to win the Never Openweight Championship.

7. Hirooki Goto and Yoshi-Hashi beat Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi to win the IWGP Tag Titles.

8. El Desperado defeated Hiromu Takahashi to retain the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship.

9. Kazuchika Okada defeated Shingo Takagi to win the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.