10/10 McGuire’s NJPW Strong Audio Review: IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Robbie Eagles vs. Never Openweight Champion Jay White in a champion vs. champion match, Tom Lawlor vs. Ren Narita for the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship, and Fred Rosser vs Minoru Suzuki

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire reviews NJPW Strong: IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Robbie Eagles vs. Never Openweight Champion Jay White in a champion vs. champion match, Tom Lawlor vs. Ren Narita for the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship, and Fred Rosser vs Minoru Suzuki (19:38)…

Click here to stream or download the October 10 NJPW Strong audio review.

