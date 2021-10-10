Big E takes narrates big fight intros and appears on Fox college football pre-show, John Cena makes a surprise SNL appearance

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Champion Big E took part in the Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff pre-show on Saturday. Watch footage from his appearance below.

-Big E also served as the featured narrator for the introduction videos that played before Saturday’s Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder boxing match. Dot Net reader Kevin Mullins reports: “[Big E] was shown in the videos several times with graphics shown for his name and WWE Champion. He used some of his signature catchphrases in doing so.”

-WWE star John Cena made a surprise appearance during a sketch on NBC’s Saturday Night Live. The sketch video is available below.

Powell’s POV: It’s great to see Big E getting some mainstream attention. The Cena skit was good for a few laughs.