WWE Raw in San Francisco (reports needed), Powell’s Q&A audio show, AEW Dark Elevation, Rhea Ripley, Ricochet, Taz, Tony Khan, Madcap Moss, Rikishi, Sam Houston, Dusty Rhodes, Stevie Richards, Rockin’ Robin, Eddie Guerrero

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from San Francisco, California at Chase Center. The show includes King of the Ring and Queen’s Crown tournament matches. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-Submit questions for this week’s Dot Net Members’ exclusive Q&A audio show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions.

-AEW Dark: Elevation streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s review will be available on Tuesday morning.

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in San Francisco, the AEW Dynamite and Rampage tapings in Miami, Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Ontario, California, and all upcoming WWE, AEW, ROH, Impact Wrestling, MLW, and other major events. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Sam Houston (a/k/a Michael Smith) is 58 today.

-Rikishi (a/k/a Solofa Fatu, Jr.) is 56 today.

-Tonga Kid (a/k/a Sam Fatu) is 56 today.

-Taz (a/k/a Pete Senerchia) is 54 today.

-WWE ring announcer Tony Chimel is 54 today.

-Andy Douglas of The Naturals tag team is 43 today.

-Ricochet (Trevor Mann) is 33 today.

-Madcap Moss (Michael Rallis) is 32 today.

-Rhea Ripley (Demi Bennett) is 25 today.

-Dusty Rhodes (a/k/a Virgil Riley Runnels, Jr.) was born on October 11, 1945. He died at age 69 on June 11, 2015.

-AEW President Tony Khan turned 39 on Sunday.

-Jessie Elaban turned 34 on Sunday.

-The late Giant Haystacks (Martin Austin Ruane) was born on October 10, 1947. He died of lymphoma at age 51 on November 29, 1998. He also wrestled as Loch Ness in WCW.

-The late Eddie Guerrero was born on October 9, 1967. He died of heart failure on November 13, 2005 at age 38.

-Rockin’ Robin (Robin Smith) turned 57 on Saturday.

-Stevie Richards (Michael Manna) turned 50 on Saturday.