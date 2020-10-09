Alberto El Patron indicted on charges of aggravated kidnapping and four counts of sexual assault

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor

Jose Rodriguez Chucuan (a/k/a Alberto El Patron, Alberto Del Rio) was indicted by a Bexar County Grand Jury on one count of aggravated kidnapping and four counts of sexual assault. The case will be prosecuted in the Family Violence Division in the 226th District Court. Read the blurb at Bexar.org.

Powell’s POV: As noted in our previous report on the May 3 incident, the victim told police that Chucuan slapped her multiple times and ordered her to wear a dress and dance for him before the alleged assault took place. The victim also stated that Chucuan threatened to leave her son in the middle of the road if she did not comply with his demands.