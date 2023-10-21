NXT Level Up results (10/20): O’Connor’s review of Fallon Henley vs. Lash Legend, and Edris Enofe and Malik Blade vs. Dante Chen and Boa

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John O’Connor, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@thereal_JOC)

NXT: Level Up (Episode 88)

Taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed October 20, 2023 on Peacock/WWE Network

Edris Enofe and Malik Blade made their way to the ring as the broadcast team of Blake Howard and Byron Saxton welcomed us to the show…

1. Edris Enofe and Malik Blade vs. Dante Chen and Boa. Blade and Chen started the match. Blade gained the early advantage until Chen turned it around with a side headlock. Blade hit a dropkick on Chen before tagging in Enofe. Enofe hit a series of armdrags on Chen but Boa would tag himself in as Chen moved to the corner.

Boa wore down Enofe before Chen entered back in the ring. Chen continued to wear down Enofe as Enofe looked for the hot tag. Enofe kicked off Chen and tagged in Blade. Blade hit a backbreaker on Chen as Boa looked to make the save but Boa hit Chen. Enofe took both Boa and Chen down with a top rope crossbody. With Boa incapacitated, Enofe and Blade hit a double team finish on Chen for the victory.

Edris Enofe and Malik Blade defeated Dante Chen and Boa via pinfall in 6:04.

The commentary team hyped the main event as Fallon Henley vs. Lash Legend for after the break…[c]

2. Fallon Henley (w/ Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen) vs. Lash Legend (w/ Meta-Four). Legend and Henley jaw jacked at each other as the bell rang. Legend utilized her strength early and slammed Henley to the mat for a near fall. Henley looked to rally with an Irish whip but Legend hit a strong punch which dropped Henley. Both factions argued on the outside as Legend continued to be in control of Henley center of the ring.

Legend hit a delayed vertical suplex and applied a torture rack on Henley before Henley transitioned into a sleeper hold wearing down Legend. Legend broke the hold but Henley continued the pressure and hit a crossbody from the middle rope as Briggs and Jensen prevented Dar and Mensah from entering the ring. Taking advantage of the distraction, Henley hit the shining wizard to put away Legend.

Fallon Henley defeated Lash Legend via pinfall in 6:10.

John’s Ramblings: Not much to this week’s edition of Level Up. The matches were fine but neither of them will live long in the memory after the show is over. Nothing on the show is offensive though and if you have a spare twenty minutes, it is still worth a watch, but with so many other shows taking place over this weekend, this is an easy edition to skip.