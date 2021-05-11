NXT on USA Network, “Young Rock” on NBC, NWA Powerrr, AEW Dark, Billy Kidman, Robert Roode, Lince Dorado, Daizee Haze

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT is live tonight from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center (WWE Performance Center). The show includes Kushida vs. Santos Escobar in a best of three falls match for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship. Join John Moore for his weekly live review at 7CT/8ET. John’s Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are available on Tuesday nights or Wednesday mornings.

-NWA Powerrr streams tonight at 5CT/6ET on FITE TV. The show includes Slice Boogie vs. Jax Dane in a Falls Count Anywhere match. Powerrr is available as part of a monthly bundle purchase. My reviews are typically available on Wednesdays.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s reviews of the show are available on Wednesday mornings.

Birthdays and Notables

-Billy Kidman (Pete Gruner Jr.) is 47.

-Robert Roode (Robert Roode Jr.) is 44.

-Daizee Haze is 38.

-Lince Dorado is 34.