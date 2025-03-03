Premier Wrestling Federation “24th Anniversary” results: Vetter’s review of Kaitlyn Marie vs. Andrew Everett for the PWF Championship, Bojack and Diego Hill vs. Dave Dawson and Zane Dawson for the PWF Tag Team Titles

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Premier Wrestling Federation “24th Anniversary”

Replay available via IndependentWrestling.TV

February 28, 2025 in Newport, North Carolina at Carolina Wrestling Academy

The venue is their training center. Sadly, the crowd was maybe 60 to 100 fans.

* Apparently Cody Fluffman is out of action, so the opening match is a qualifier for a new Crystal Coast champion.

1. John Skyler vs. Tenshi X in a Crystal Coast Title qualifier. Tenshi has the size and general look of Lio Rush, and he hit some armdrags early on. Skyler wanted to try some amateur wrestling, but Tenshi tied him up on the mat. Tenshi hit some clotheslines, then a Lionsault for a nearfall, and Skyler rolled to the floor at 4:30. Skyler got back in and hit a spear for a nearfall. Tenshi got an inside cradle out of nowhere for the pin! The crowd loved that. Tenshi did a great job selling that he was shocked he won, too.

Tenshi X defeated John Skyler at 6:41.

2. Jon Davis vs. Colby Corino vs. Jak Tatum in a No. 1 contenders match for the PWF Title. Davis is a thick, two-decade veteran. This was slated to be a singles match, but Tatum came to ringside before the bell and demanded to be included, and Colby and Davis agreed. However, Tatum rolled to the floor to stall at the bell, earning a “He’s a coward!” chant. Colby and Tatum locked up first, with Colby hitting a backbreaker over his knee at 1:30. Davis hit a double suplex! Tatum hit a dropkick in the corner on Davis. Colby hit a forward Finlay Roll on Davis; Jak shoved Colby to the floor and tried to steal the pin on Davis at 4:00. Davis hit a backpack stunner, dropping Colby onto Jak! Nice! All three were down.

Davis hit a Wheelbarrow German Suplex on Colby for a believable nearfall at 6:30 and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. Davis hit some LOUD chops on each opponent. Colby hit an inverted senton on Davis for a nearfall. Tatum hit a Poison Rana on Colby, but Davis hit a brainbuster on Colby, dropping him on Jak! Davis then covered Tatum for the pin. Good action.

Jon Davis defeated Jak Tatum and Colby Corino at 8:34.

3. BK Westbrook vs. Sean Legacy in a Crystal Coast Title qualifier. Legacy was slated to face fellow WWE ID prospect Jackson Drake, who couldn’t make it, so BK is a replacement. Legacy hit a doublestomp and a dropkick in the opening minute, then a standing moonsault. He hit a plancha to the floor. In the ring, BK shoved Legacy off the top rope to the floor at 2:30. Back in the ring, BK was in charge, hitting a backbreaker over his knee, then a standing neckbreaker for a nearfall. Legacy hit a German Suplex at 6:00, then a top-rope missile dropkick for a nearfall. BK raked the eyes and hit a springboard splash onto Sean’s back for a nearfall at 7:30. They traded rollups, and BK got the pin! Good match.

BK Westbrook defeated Sean Legacy at 8:45.

4. Tungsten Redd and “The Kings Gate” Donnie Ray and Mason Myles vs. “The Path” Merrik Donovan, Calibus Kingston,, and Trey Havok in a hardcore match. A door was set up in the corner before the wrestlers came out. Tungsten is tall with a butcher’s gimmick and he always makes me think of Erick Rowan. Kings Gate were surprise mystery partners for Redd. Redd tackled Donovan at the bell and all six brawled, as the action immediately went to the floor. One of them hit Redd on the forehead with the softest chairshots I’ve ever seen. (I don’t want unprotected blows to the head, but that was ridiculously soft.) Trey hit a Pounce on Myles. Tungsten got a board covered in plastic forks. Merrik got a sword, but Tungsten ducked being impaled by it.

Donnie Ray hit a Twist of Fate. Trey hit a powerbomb. Merrik’s team beat down Tungsten. They hit a Shield-style triple powerbomb on Redd, slamming him through a tack-covered board bridge for the pin. A good hardcore match that didn’t get too violent; I don’t think anyone bled.

“The Path” Merrick Donovan, Calibus, and Traevon Ali defeated Tungsten Redd, Donnie Ray, and Mason Myles in a hardcore match at 10:35.

* The intermission was edited out.

5. LDJ and Rob Killjoy vs. “The Exception” August Fears and Ricky Hendrix. Duck Dynasty reject Killjoy is a replacement in this match for Sawdust, who is out with an injury. August is blond and it makes me think of Butch Reed, and he opened against Killjoy. Fears yelled at Ricky, so they are already not getting along. Killjoy hit a dropkick on Fears. Ricky tagged in at 1:30, so LDJ also got in. Fears tagged himself back in and he jawed at Hendrix; LBJ hit some bodyslams on Fears. Killjoy hit a dropkick, knocking Ricky off the apron to the floor. Fears hit a splash to the mat on Killjoy for a nearfall at 4:30. The kids in the crowd chanted “quack!” to rally Killjoy.

Rob hit a Mafia Kick on Ricky and they were both down. LDJ got a hot tag but the ref missed it and ordered LDJ back to the corner. Fears accidentally collided with Ricky at 7:00. LDJ finally got the hot tag and he hit some clotheslines and a Bulldog Powerslam. Fears hit a Lungblower to the back; Hendrix hit a top-rope Lungblower to the chest. LDJ hit a twisting neckbreaker on Fears. LDJ and Killjoy hit a team powerslam move for the pin. Good tag action.

Rob Killjoy and LDJ defeated August Fears and Ricky Hendrix at 9:46.

* Fears pushed Hendrix to the mat after the match. He shouted that he’s the reason that fans show up every month.

6. Amanda Kiss vs. Kaia McKenna vs. Jada Stone vs. Ella Envy in a four-way. Kiss is the unhinged Harley Quinn-type character, with half of her hair pink and half is black. Stone just returned from a Japan tour. Ella is an NWA regular. I’ve compared the tall, slender Kaia to Stacy Keibler’s build. All four brawled at the bell. Kiss and Stone were suddenly alone and traded offense. Kaia hit a sidewalk slam on Envy at 2:30. Ella hit a shotgun dropkick on Kiss. Kiss hit a top-rope crossbody block on Kaia and Ella.

‘Mean girl’ Ella went for covers on several opponents and she screamed in frustration. Stone hit a top-rope double dropkick. Stone and Kiss traded slaps while on their knees, but Envy ran over and kicked them. Kiss bit Stone’s arm! Stone did a double backflip into a stunner (that’s the finisher Sidney Akeem has been using!) Kaia hit a side slam and pinned Kiss. That was non-stop action; I liked that a lot.

Kaia McKenna defeated Amanda Kiss, Jada Stone and Ella Envy in a four-way at 6:54.

7. “The High Flying Star Machines” Bojack and Diego Hill vs. Dave Dawson and Zane Dawson for the PWF Tag Team Titles. The Dawsons are twins, but one has hair and the other is bald; they have been on AEW/ROH TV. I’ a big fan of the HFSM, and they are the reason I tuned in. This is a first-time-ever matchup, which I think is a bit surprising. Diego opened against Zane (full head of hair) Dawson, and Zane shoved him to the mat, but Diego kipped up. Diego hit a basement dropkick for a nearfall. Diego hit a running moonsault, launching off Bojack’s chest. Bojack picked up Zane and bodyslammed him onto Dave. Zane low-bridged the top rope, causing Bojack to fall to the floor at 3:30.

The Dawsons began working over Diego and kept him grounded. Diego hit an enzuigiri on Zane at 6:00, but Zane punched Hill in the jaw as Diego was going for a springboard move. They traded punches but the Dawsons kept Hill in their corner. Diego nailed a top-rope Whisper In The Wind corkscrew splash on both guys at 8:30, and he finally got the hot tag to Bojack. Bojack hit a double clothesline and he was fired up. He nailed a Pounce on Zane, then a Death Valley Driver on Dave for a nearfall at 10:00, but Bojack was selling a left shoulder injury.

Dave snapped the damaged arm over the top rope, and Bojack collapsed to the floor. They shoved Bojack shoulder-first into the ring post. Diego was suddenly fighting both guys by himself. He hit a double Lethal Injection at 11:30. Diego went to the top rope, but the ref was pushed into him! The Dawsons hit a team powerbomb and pinned Diego! New champions. Good match. The crowd loudly voiced their disapproval.

Zane Dawson and Dave Dawson defeated Bojack and Diego Hill to win the PWF Tag Team Titles at 12:06.

8. Kaitlyn Marie vs. Andrew Everett for the PWF World Title. Marie is a decent wrestler and I’ve probably seen her fight more men than women, but I wouldn’t have put the belt on her. Standing switches to open; he’s taller than her but not by much. She worked over his left arm. He set up for a chokeslam at 3:00 but she blocked it and clocked him with a forearm strike. She hit a rolling cannonball for a nearfall and the crowd was behind her. She hit a big senton for a nearfall at 5:00 and she was in control. She hits some hard chops, too! Everett sidestepped her dive off the ropes, and he hit a springboard dropkick for a nearfall at 6:30.

Everett now took charge and he dropped her with a chop and got a nearfall at 8:00. He hit a snap suplex and kept her grounded. He nailed a German Suplex at 10:30 and raked at her eyes, then hit a Lionsault for a nearfall. She fired up and hit some clotheslines and a chokeslam, then a Vader Bomb-style kneedrop for a nearfall at 13:30, but he grabbed the ropes. Everett hit an enzuigiri and a superkick, and he got a jackknife cover for a nearfall. He chokeslammed her for a nearfall at 15:00. He hit a top-rope Shooting Star Press (he came down awkwardly, clearly trying to not drop his full weight on her.) Kaitlyn hit a Canadian Destroyer and a piledriver for the pin. Good match.

Kaitlyn Marie defeated Andrew Everett to retain the PWF Title at 16:55.

Final Thoughts: I really like this promotion and I think they have a really good core of wrestlers, but I do wish they drew better. I’ll go with Bojack/Diego vs. Dawsons for best, and a really good main event or second. I liked that women’s four-way, so I’ll give that third, just ahead of BK-Legacy.