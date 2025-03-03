WWE Smackdown rating for the Elimination Chamber go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with an average of 1.731 million viewers for USA Network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The number was essentially the same as the previous episode’s 1.736 million viewership average.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up a tick compared to the previous week’s 0.51 rating. One year earlier, the March 1, 2024 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.348 million viewers and a 0.64 rating.