WWE broadcast team shakeup to occur when Joe Tessitore debuts

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Michael Cole announced during the WWE SummerSlam countdown show that a broadcast team shakeup will occur next month. Joe Tessitore will debut as the play-by-play voice of Raw on Monday, September 2. Cole announced that he will be moving to Smackdown once Tessitore debuts on Raw.

Powell’s POV: Last month’s WWE press release that announced the hiring of Tessitore did not indicate which show he would call. “In his role, Tessitore will work alongside analysts Wade Barrett and Corey Graves. Michael Cole and Pat McAfee will remain teamed up,” read the July 9 press release. It’s hard to imagine McAfee following Cole to Smackdown on Friday nights at least initially, as McAfee will be returning to “ESPN College GameDay” on Saturday mornings beginning later this month.