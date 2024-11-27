Premier Wrestling Federation “Tag Team Cerberus” results: Vetter’s review of Out Of This World vs. Sigma Mills vs. The High-Flying Star Machines in an elimination match for the PWF Tag Titles

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Premier Wrestling Federation “Tag Team Cerberus”

November 24, 2024 in Newport, North Carolina at Carolina Wrestling Academy

The venue is in their training center, but as too often… the crowd is maybe 100-150. I like this promotion so I really wish they drew better. We have several Tennessee-based guys on this show that made the LONG trek here, as Newport is on the far eastern tip of North Carolina. (Google maps says Nashville to Newport is an 11-hour drive, for instance.)

1. Colby Corino vs. Kasey Owens. Kasey is similar to GCW’s Jimmy Lloyd; a bit heavy, a heel, and a solid brawler. He got on the mic and said he drove nine hours to get here in bad weather and isn’t getting any respect. (Wow, he’s really channeling Jimmy Lloyd!) Colby hit a Mafia Kick at the bell, an Angle Slam, and his inverted senton for a nearall, and Kasey rolled to the floor, all in the first minute. They brawled in front of the fans. They got into the ring and traded chops at 2:30. Colby ripped down the straps of Kasey’s singlet and chopped him some more! Kasey choked him in the ropes and kept him grounded. Colby hit a top-rope Swanton Bomb and they were both down at 5:30. Colby fired up and hit some chops and a superkick, then a backbreaker over his knee for a believable nearfall. Kasey hit a big body block for a nearfall. Corino hit a running knee, then he put Kasey on his shoulders, flipped him to the mat, and scored the pin. Good opener, and a good PWF debut for Owens.

Colby Corino defeated Kasey Owens at 7:19.

2. Cody Fluffman vs. Jamesen Shook vs. Logan Quindell vs. August Fears (w/Ricky Hendrix) in a four-way for the Legacy Cup. My first time seeing Quindell; he’s a Black man who wore black, yellow and green and his outfit makes me think of ROH’s Cheeseburger; he’s a heel. Fluffman is the heavy comedian; think a modern Blue Meanie, and he carried the trophy cup to the ring. Fears wore his boxer-style trunks and robe. Shook is white with a short, bushy red beard (think a young Sami Zayn!); I’ve seen him on a few Tennessee-based shows, and like Kasey Owens, this is his debut here. Quindrell and Fears attacked Fluffman to open. Fluffman did his ‘steam roll,’ where he rolled his weight over his opponents.

Cody hit a series of shoulder tackles and a butt splash on Fears for a nearfall at 2:30. Fears and Quindell began shoving each other; Shook tossed one of them onto the other. Fluffman and Shook began trading forearm strikes. Cody hit a Helluva Kick and a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall at 6:00. Fears tried a cartwheel DDT move on Cody that didn’t quite land. Quindell nailed a leaping Flatliner. Shook hit a uranage. Fluffman hit a frogsplash on Quindell for the pin. Decent match. I would not be surprised if Shook got a WWE ID deal.

Cody Fluffman defeated Jamesen Shook, Logan Quindell, and August Fears to retain the Legacy Cup at 8:10.

3. Dave Dawson and Zane Dawson vs. “The Path” Trey Havoc and Calibus Kingston. Yes, the Dawsons are identical twins but one is bald and the other has a full head of hair. I have loosely compared the big Havoc to Keith Lee but not as tall. The cameras showed the Dawsons have banners hanging on the walls here. Trey opened with the (bald) Dave Dawson. Trey knocked him down with a shoulder tackle, and Dave complained that his hair was pulled. Calibus got in and he worked Zane’s arm. The Dawsons worked over Calibus in their corner, and they worked him over extensively with basic heel tactics.

Trey finally got the hot tag at 10:00 and he hit some clotheslines, and he slammed Dave to the mat, then he slammed Zane onto Dave! Trey hit a plancha onto the Dawsons, and that popped the commentary team. Dave hit a dropkick on Trey in the ring for a nearfall. Trey hit a discus clothesline at 12:30 and they were both down. Tungsten Redd appeared at ringside and beat up Calibus! Trey couldn’t tag out, and the Dawsons hit a team powerbomb to pin Havoc. Solid tag match.

Dave Dawson and Zane Dawson defeated Trey Havoc and Calibus Kingston at 13:07.

4. Dylan Crossley vs. Tenshi X. These two former tag team partners have been warring and this feud has built nicely. I compare Crossley, with his long curly brown hair, to a younger Jack Perry; Tenshi’s overall size and look is comparable to Lio Rush, and he’s smaller than his former teammate. They immediately traded punches, and Tenshi hit some deep armdrags. He hit a top-rope flying crossbody block onto Crossley on the floor at 1:00, and they traded punches near the fans. Back in the ring, Crossley hit a snap suplex and was in charge. He hit a back suplex and was booed, then a Meteora running double knees in the corner at 4:30. Tenshi fired up and hit some flying forearms.

Crossley applied a Sharpshooter, but Tenshi got the ropes at 6:30. Tenshi hit a series of body blows to the ribs. Crossley shoved the ref; Tenshi hit a uranage for a nearfall at 8:00, but he couldn’t hit a Sliced Bread. He set up for a dive, but Crossley caught him with a kick. Tenshi hit a springboard crossbody block, then a tornado DDT, and both men were down at 9:30. Tenshi missed a Lionsault. Crossley hit a brainbuster for a believable nearfall. He set up for a Buckle Bomb but Tenshi hit a Code Red for a nearfall. Nice sequence. Tenshi hesitated too long and he missed a 450 Splash. Crossley immediately hooked both arms and hit a swinging powerbomb for the pin. This was really good and both men should be proud of this one.

Dylan Crossley defeated Tenshi X at 12:23.

5. Clara Carter vs. Ella Envy in a submissions-only match. Ella is best known for her NWA run; she came out to one of Britney Spears’ b-hits and she stole signs from fans. Ella charged but Clara nearly got a Fujiwara Armbar on, and Ella rolled to the floor. Clara had a handful of Ella’s hair extensions! In the ring, Clara tackled Ella and hit some blows and she tied up the left arm. She tied the arm in the ropes, and the commentators said that is legal in this match. Ella flipped Clara from the top rope to the mat and she took control. Ella hit a STIFF buttbump in the corner at 3:30, with Clara’s head snapped backward. Ella bent Clara backward over her knee.

Envy applied a Boston Crab at 5:00 and she kept Clara grounded, applying a rear-naked choke on the mat, then she planted her knee in Clara’s back at 7:30. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Ella went back to the Boston Crab, but Clara shook it off. Ella hit a TKO stunner and applied a Dragon Sleeper. However, Clara rolled through, applied a Crippler Crossface, and Ella tapped out! This was really entertaining.

Clara Carter defeated Ella Envy at 12:17.

* BK Westbrook distracted Clara, allowing Ella to attack Clara some more. Clara’s husband hopped in the ring and chased the heels off; the commentators said he just returned from a tour in Japan.

6. Curt Robinson vs. Jaden Newman for the Crystal Coast Oceanic Title. Robinson has wrestled up and down the East Coast this year. Newman is another of the Tennessee guys who made the trek here; he has short hair and a trimmed beard and is similar to JD McDonagh. This is Curt’s eighth title defense. Standing switches and a feeling-out process to open. This was some good, non-descriptive mat wrestling, as the commentators talked about how they both have been wrestling for 10 years but are both in their mid-20s. Robinson hit a bodyslam for a nearfall at 6:30 and went back to working the left arm. Robinson hit a back suplex, and he tied up Newman’s legs. Newman hit a shotgun dropkick at 9:00. Robinson hit an Electric Chair drop for a nearfall. Jaden hit a tornado DDT for a nearfall at 12:00. Curt snapped the left arm across the top rope, then slammed Jaden to the mat for the pin. This felt like, say, if you watched Drew Gulak wrestle Tracey Williams; people will either love it or find it a bit dull.

Curt Robinson defeated Jaden Newman to retain the Crystal Coast Oceanic Title at 13:19.

* Robinson got on the mic, was cocky and arrogant, and made an open challenge for the next show. Cody Fluffman got in the ring and accepted. Robinson said it would be “an easy night.”

7. Jon Davis vs. Kaitlyn Marie in an intergender match. Davis was on the last show here; I didn’t know he was still wrestling. I’ve noted this before; Kaitlyn has slimmed down in the past two years and I’ve easily seen her wrestle more men than women in that time. Jon got on the mic and said she has a “bright future, and for that reason, I don’t want to fight you.” Davis invited anyone else from the back to come out and take her place. Kaitlyn got on the mic and said she has been begging for this match for years and she asked him to reconsider. Jon shook his head, so Kaitlyn said “if you are too scared to fight me, you should just say that.” She offered to put her No. 1 contender’s slot on the line, so he accepted. They shoved each other and she barked in his face. He quickly dragged her to the mat and did some amateur moves. She responded by getting up and putting her hair up in a bun (so you know she’s serious!)

Jon tied up her left arm; she did the same and slapped the back of his head. She hit some deep armdrags at 2:30 that popped the crowd. She slapped him and it ‘woke him up,’ and he hit a hard kick to her sternum that sent her flying, with the commentators laughing at the violence of it. “This is why Jon Davis didn’t want to go at her like that,” one of them said. He laid in some LOUD chops and went for a pin but she kicked out at one at 5:00. They fought to the floor, where she hit some spin kicks to her chest and more loud chops. In the ring, she hit a second-rope crossbody block for a nearfall at 9:00, but he immediately knocked her down again. She hit some forearm strikes and ducked his, so he hit a roundhouse kick at 10:30.

Kaitlyn caught him with a stunner that left him dazed but didn’t knock him down. She got a schoolboy that sent him into the corner, and she hit a rolling cannonball on him. She hit a running crossbody block, then a DDT for a nearfall at 13:00. He got up and hit a vicious bodyslam. Kaitlyn hit a piledriver for a nearfall. All the guys from the locker room were suddenly at ringside and pounding on the ring to rally her. However, he hit a spinebuster and a Blue Thunder Bomb for a believable nearfall at 15:30, and the commentators were going nuts. She got up and slapped him in the face; he clotheslined her. He set up for a suplex, but he fell to the mat, pulling her down on top of him, and ‘let’ her pin him. She looked perplexed and a bit angry that he let her win.

Kaitlyn Marie defeated Jon Davis at 16:53.

* Jon got on the mic and said he was impressed that she kept fighting throughout the match. He said he started to believe in her. (Yes, he’s putting her over, but he’s acknowledging he could have won if he wanted to. Shouldn’t she be demanding this match be restarted to prove she can win clean? Good, very watchable match and believable intergender action, but wow, I hated this finish.)

8. “Out Of This World” BK Westbrook & Arik Royal vs. “Sigma Mills” Luke Johnson & Sawdust vs. “The High-Flying Star Machines” Diego Hill & Bojack for the PWF Tag Team Titles. I like all six of these guys and it’s the reason I tuned in. This is an ELIMINATION match. Champions OOTW came out last and were booed. OOTW and HFSM brawled on the floor, and everyone fought in the ring. Diego and the bald LDJ traded offense as we settled down to just two in the ring. Bojack hit a big bodyslam on LDJ at 3:30. LDJ tried, but he couldn’t pick up the massive, 350-pound Bojack. Diego hit a springboard flip on LDJ, then some rolling suplexes. Sawdust battled Westbrook. BK and Arik kept Sawdust in their corner; the commentators had reminded us it is an elimination match, so Bojack and Diego won’t break up a pin.

Diego got a hot tag at 13:30 and he hit a handspring-back-double elbow on OOTW. BK caught Diego coming out of the ropes and hit a Death Valley Driver for a believable nearfall at 15:00. OOTW beat up Diego, until LDJ got a hot tag at 18:30 and he hit a powerslam on Arik. Diego hit a huracanrana on BK. Sawdust hit a top-rope crossbody to the floor on everyone. Diego hit a top-rope Asai Moonsault onto everyone at 21:00, landing on his feet. Awesome. In the ring, BK hit a stunner on Diego for a nearfall. Diego and Sawdust worked together on BK; both teams covered OOTW and pinned them at 23:02! We are guaranteed to have new tag team champions, as OOTW have been champs for 400 days! The crowd taunted them with the “Hey hey hey, goodbye,” chant. They were in disbelief and didn’t want to leave.

The final four first shoved each other, then they brawled. Sawdust hit a backbreaker over his knee on Diego. Bojack hit a double clothesline at 26:00. He got both guys on his shoulders, but Sawdust slipped off and he hit Bojack in his gut. They hit a team Flapjack on Bojack for a nearfall. Bojack hit a pop-up forearm strike on LDJ. Bojack hit a Blue Thunder Bomb on Sawdust for a nearfall at 28:00. Sawdust got a brainbuster on Bojack, but Bojack wasn’t the legal man. Sawdust hit a spinning suplex on Diego. LDJ hit some open-hand slaps on Diego, and they traded chops. LDJ hit a big spinebuster at 31:00 and both men were down. Sawdust and Bojack tagged back in. Bojack hit a superplex on LDJ; Diego hit a frogsplash on LDJ for a believable nearfall. LDJ got a rollup on Bojack for a nearfall. LDJ and Sawdust hit a team flapjack on Diego, then an axe kick for a nearfall at 35:00, but Bojack made the save. Diego hit a flying legdrop, and Bojack pinned Sawdust. New champions! That was a blast!

“The High-Flying Star Machines” Bojack & Diego Hill defeated “Sigma Mills” Luke Johnson & Sawdust and “Out Of This World” BK Westbrook & Arik Royal to win the PWF Tag Team Titles at 36:18.

Final Thoughts: I am beaming at the quality of this show. I wrote a column recently where I noted both Bojack and Diego Hill should be offered WWE ID contracts, but I can see several others on this show are worthy, too. That was a fun match, and while it was long, it also really didn’t overstay its welcome, either. Tenshi-Crossley has built for months and this was a good brawl for second. While I object to the finish, Kaitlyn-Davis was compelling TV and the crowd was fully invested in it, and that takes third. Robinson-Newman was a strong mat-based match and takes fourth. With the Tennessee guys bolstering this lineup, this really turned out to be a great show. If you have IWTV but haven’t checked out PWF before, this is a great starting point.