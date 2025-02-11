WWE Raw on-site report: What happened to Kofi Kingston after Raw, dark main event title match

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dot Net reader Derik Zoo attended Monday’s Raw in Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena and sent the following report.

After Raw went off, “New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods attacked Rey Mysterio and beat him down pretty bad. Dragon Lee came out to help, but didn’t do much damage to Woods and Kofi. The rest of the LWO ran out to help. Before Woods and Kofi left, Woods hit Rey in the knee with a chair. Rey was carried out of the arena by the LWO.

Dark Match

1. Bianca Belair and Naomi defeated Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Greene and Piper Niven to retain the Women’s Tag Team Titles. Bianca hit the KOD on Piper for the win. Pretty quick match. Afterward, Bianca and Naomi hung out and took pictures with as many fans as they could.

Great show. Bridgestone was packed. Really cool to see.