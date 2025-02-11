What's happening...

Appeals court rules that former Vince McMahon attorney wrongfully withheld documents from a federal grand jury

February 11, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

A federal grand jury rules on Monday that a former attorney for Vince McMahon wrongfully withheld documents from a federal grand jury. The AP reports that three judges on the 2nd U.S. Court of Appeals in New York upheld a lower court ruling that the documents were not protected by attorney-client privilege. While neither McMahon nor his former attorney were listed by name in the court documents, a source confirmed McMahon’s name to the AP. Read more on the story at APNews.com.

Powell’s POV: The gist of the issue is that the court ruled that McMahon and his attorney created false records to conceal the multimillion-dollar settlement agreements with multiple females who worked for WWE. McMahon paid the settlements with his own money rather than the company’s money. McMahon’s current attorney declined to comment on the ruling to the AP.

