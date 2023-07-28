WWE SummerSlam lineup: The updated card for the summer stadium show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following match for the SummerSlam event that will be held on Saturday, August 5 in Detroit, Michigan at Ford Field.

-Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso in Tribal Combat for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

-Asuka vs. Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat for the WWE Women’s Championship

-Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor for the World Heavyweight Championship

-Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes

-Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre for the Intercontinental Championship

-Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler

-Logan Paul vs. Ricochet

-SummerSlam Battle Royal (Entrants: LA Knight, Sheamus, TBA)

Powell's POV: WWE added the SummerSlam Battle Royal on Friday's Smackdown. The match will include wrestlers from Raw and Smackdown, but no actual prize was announced.