WWE Smackdown in Seattle, AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, and NJPW Strong coverage, WWE in the Washington and Colorado (reports needed) NXT in Florida (reports needed), Brian Pillman Jr., Sarah Rowe, Jun Kasai, El Intocable, Ida Mae Martinez

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown will be live from Seattle, Washington at Climate Pledge Arena. The show includes an appearance by Braun Strowman and the brand’s fallout from the WWE Clash at the Castle event. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) will hear my same night audio review.

-AEW Rampage was taped Wednesday in Buffalo, New York at KeyBank Arena. Join Colin McGuire for his live review as the show airs at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Dot Net Members and Patreon Patrons will hear Colin’s audio review after the show.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s review will be available on Saturday morning.

-NJPW Strong streams Saturdays on the New Japan World at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are available on Sunday mornings.

-We are looking reports the WWE and NXT live events that will be held this weekend. If you are going to a show listed below or another upcoming event and want to help, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-NXT is in Jacksonville, Florida at the Jacksonville Armory tonight. NXT does not list matches for its live events.

-NXT will be in Orlando, Florida at the Englewood Neighborhood Center on Saturday.

-WWE is in Colorado Springs, Colorado at World Arena with a “Saturday Night’s Main event” show featuring the following advertised matches: Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka vs. Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai, and Bobby Lashley vs. Tommaso Ciampa for the U.S. Championship.

-WWE is in Spokane, Washington at Spokane Arena with a “Saturday Night’s Main event” show featuring the following advertised matches: Drew McIntyre, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods vs. Sami Zayn, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, Gunther vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the Intercontinental Championship.

-WWE is in Wenatchee, Washington at Town Toyota Center with a “Sunday Stunner” show featuring the following advertised matches: Drew McIntyre, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods vs. Sami Zayn, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso, and Gunther vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the Intercontinental Championship.

Birthdays and Notables

-Jun Kasai is 48.

-El Intocable (Ricky Espinoza) is 46.

-Sarah Rowe is 29. She worked as Sarah Logan in WWE and as “Crazy” Mary Dobson on the independent scene.

-Brian Pillman Jr. is 29.

-The late Ida Mae Martinez was born on September 9, 1931. She died on January 19, 2010 at age 78. Following her retirement from pro wrestling, Martinez went on to earn her a Bachelor’s Degree in nursing, and is listed as one of the first nurses in Baltimore to care for AIDS patients.