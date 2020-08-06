NXT TV preview: Three matches set for Wednesday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s NXT television show.

-Kushida vs. Cameron Grimes vs. a mystery person in a qualifier for the ladder match for the vacant NXT North American Championship.

-Damian Priest vs. Bronson Reed.

-Karrion Kross vs. Danny Burch.

Powell’s POV: The ladder match will take place at NXT Takeover XXX on Saturday, August 22. Bronson Reed and Damien Priest have already qualified for the match, and Dexter Lumis was pulled due to what William Regal labeled as an ankle injury. This NXT television show will be taped on Wednesday in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University. Join John Moore for his weekly NXT live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s NXT audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members every Thursday.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Mike McMahon of PWTorch.com discussing his background and podcast work, plus a long chat regarding Impact Wrestling coming out of Slammiversary, including a breakdown of the notable additions to the roster, and more...