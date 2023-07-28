WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The SummerSlam go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

The following matches and events are advertised for Friday’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-LA Knight vs. Sheamus

Powell's POV: Both men were also announced for the SummerSlam battle royal that will be held the next night at the PLE. Austin Theory vs. Santos Escobar for the U.S. Title was announced for the August 11 edition. Friday's Smackdown will be live from Dayton, Ohio at Nutter Center.