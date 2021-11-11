Impact Wrestling and NXT UK coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, Van Hammer, Session Moth Martina, Lio Rush

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show includes Matt Cardona vs. Eddie Edwards vs. W Morrissey in a Triple Threat for a shot at the Impact World Championship. John Moore’s reviews are available either after the show concludes or on Friday mornings depending on his schedule. John’s members’ exclusive audio review will be available on Friday.

-NXT UK streams on WWE Network and Peacock today at 3CT/4ET. The show includes Mark Andrews vs. Nathan Frazer. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ review will be available later today or on Friday morning along with his weekly Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received a majority vote B grade from 41 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. A finished second with 19 percent, and C was a close third with 18 percent. I gave the show a B- grade.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown produced a B grade with 33 percent of the vote in our weekly post show poll. C finished second with 23 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Van Hammer (Mark Hildreth) is 62.

-Session Moth Martina (Karen Glennon) is 31.

-Lio Rush (Lionel Green) is 27.