What's happening...

01/27 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 144): PWTorch.com’s Zack Heydorn discusses the WWE Royal Rumble, plus WWE Network moving to the Peacock streaming service

January 27, 2021

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features new PWTorch.com assistant editor Zack Heydorn discussing the WWE Royal Rumble with predictions and contenders for both Rumble matches, WWE Network moving to the Peacock streaming service, and much more…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 144) and guest Zack Heydorn.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.